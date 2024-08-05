Morupisi left speechless after lawyer withdraws services in court

The Court of Appeal was thrown into an unusual terrain on Wednesday morning (July 31, 2024) when former Permanent Secretary to the President Carter Morupisi decided to keep quite during his appeal proceedings.

This was after his legal team told the court that they have had a back and forth engagement with him since last Friday on how the appeal should proceed but no consensus was reached.

Busang Manewe said that he had made up his mind to withdraw his services, but the rules of the Court of Appeal prohibited him from doing that at such advanced stage of the case.

Manewe argued that Rule 14 sub-rule 5 makes it impossible for him to withdraw from the case, adding that his engagement was only limited to the application for leave to withdraw the appeal, which the court rejected last week, leaving him with no time to prepare for the proceedings.

“The appellant needs sufficient time to prepare for these proceedings but my mandate only goes up to application for withdrawal. Therefore we are not ready to proceed with the case,” Manewe said.

“MrManewe, this case is proceeding on the grounds filed with this court,” Justice Tau responded after a short adjournment.

It was at this point that the team requested to be excused from the proceedings and if they should leave the court, to which Tau responded; “Yes, it’s up to you, you can go if you so wish”.

However, it was at this crucial moment that the team decided to sit and listen without responding to the arguments raised by the DPP who unpacked one of Morupisi’s grounds of appeal which was a claim that their failure to call two witnesses, Lesedi Moakofhi and Rapula Okaile was fatal to his case.

Okaile and South African Timothy Marsland were Directors at Capital Management Botswana, a company which was corruptly awarded the multi-million BPOPF funds administration tender.

The DPP said that they needed not to call the witnesses to the stand since the evidence they had enabled them to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The DPP further explained that Okaile is facing more serious charges than what Morupisi was convicted of, adding that he be will tried separately with Marsland,whose extradition process is at advanced stage.

Priscilla Israel, Kentse Molome and Moagi Ndlovu said that Mokofhi’s evidence confirmed that Morupisi made the decision to award the multi-million Pula tender to Capital Management Botswana when the Board of Directors of Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) was not functional, which decision gave rise to the charges of corruption and money laundering.

The bench comprising of Tau, Dr Singh Walia, and Baaitse Nkabinde concurred with the DPP that they had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt even without the input of the two witnesses.

Judgment was reserved for a later date to be communicated to the parties.

In 2022 Morupisi was convicted of two counts of corruption and one of money laundering and sentenced to two years wholly suspended on grounds that he does not commit a simillar offence.

He instituted appeal proceedings late 2023 and decided to withdraw the appeal when the matter was already ripe for further arguments and judgment.

Next court sitting will be high noon for Morupisi as Judge Tau is expected to deliver the final ruling that would determine the fate of of the contentious appeal once and for all.