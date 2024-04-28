Popa’s league blues

Are the wheels coming off at GaMma Masire?

Township Rollers saw their chance of cutting the deficit on the runaway log leaders Jwaneng Galaxy suffer a huge blow last Saturday after a 2 nil defeat at the hands of cross town rivals, Gaborone United(GU).

GU Coach Pontsho Moloi got the better of his former boss in front of a sold out National stadium inflicting serious damage to The Blues’ title hopes.

The loss has left Rollers in a precarious position.

They’re now playing catch-up to Jwaneng Galaxy who have opened an eight point lead with 56 points from 22 games.

The Gaborone giants are trailing with 49 points from 23 games.

With another 1-all draw against Orapa United on Saturday, Galaxy could open an unassailable lead should they beat a struggling Police XI.

Despite starting the league relatively well, setting the pace early on, The Blues seems to have lost a bit of steam.

They recently dropped points away to Nico United and Sowa Flamingoes allowing surrendering the minor advantage they had over Galaxy who at the time were engaged in CAF assignment.

The display has been unconvincing, and the team’s vulnerability was exposed in the derby.

The crushing defeat was Morapedi’s second of the season, with seven draws and 14 wins.

Township Rollers” ageing squad has been a subject of discussion for a while.

The team’s key players like Mosha Gaolaolwe, Kabelo Dambe, Edwin Moalosi ,Thabo Rakhale, Simisani Mathumo, Tshepo Matete and Motsholetsi Sikele are all in their 30s.

Compared to other premier league side, Rollers has the oldest squad.

However despite the setbacks Morapedi believes his charges are still in a good position to win silverware this season.

Popa are still in the Orange FA Cup and are amongst the favourites. They’re up against Orapa United in the quarter finals.

“We’ll keep chasing Galaxy in the league and see what happens at the end of the season,” said Morapedi.