Mmanoko man stones lover to death

In a horrifying incident in Mmanoko village, Kweneng District, residents awoke to a tragic scene as a 25-year-old woman was stoned to death by her boyfriend in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded at the woman’s residence around 01:00, while most people were still asleep.

The alleged perpetrator, 27-year-old Theo Sono from Ngwatsau in Ngwaketse District, was arrested on the same day and appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this Monday, facing a charge of murdering Dimakatso Jane.

During the court proceedings, prosecutor Inspector Thema Marumolo requested that Sono be remanded in custody, citing the need for a post-mortem examination.

Sono, who chose to remain silent in court, was remanded in custody, awaiting his next mention scheduled for November 28, 2023.

It is alleged that the tragic incident stemmed from a disagreement in their romantic relationship, culminating in a violent assault.

Sono allegedly used a brick to strike Jane on the head, causing her to immediately lose consciousness.

Police were alerted to the situation, and Jane, who had a severe bleeding head wound, was transported to Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor upon arrival.