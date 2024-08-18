Man gets one year for smuggling kids

“As schools in Zimbabwe close for recess, a surge in child smuggling to South Africa to visit their parents has emerged, with Botswana becoming a key and terrifying transit route.

“The cycle of suffering continues when schools reopen. These children are then compelled to undertake the treacherous journey to Zimbabwe,” this was an observation made by Francistown Magistrate, Tshepo Magetse, when delivering sentence against a Zimbabwean man convicted of smuggling children.

The 23-year-old Arnold Nyoni’s luck ran out when he was nabbed while filling up at the petrol station in Matsiloje with four minor children aged between 9 and 15 years in his Hilux vehicle on August 2nd.

Nyoni was then convicted on his own plea of guilty. When mitigating he pleaded with court to be lenient with him.

“I am sorry I will not repeat the offence. It was my first time committing an offence. I am the breadwinner, so if i’m taken to prison no one will take care of my family,” he said.

The magistrate then indicated that smuggling of a person is a charge that attracts a sentence of a fine not exceeding P200 000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 15 years or both.

“It must be noted that the accused sought for the court to show mercy when sentencing him and that he pleaded for a non-custodial sentencing. The fact that he pleaded guilty is a sign that on his own will, he acknowledged that his conduct was wrong, and all the parents took responsibility for accused person actions as they are the ones who asked him to transport and smuggle them,” continued the magistrate.

Magistrate Magetse added that parents complained of the high passport fees in Zimbabwe.

He said they pleaded with court to impress Botswana government to intervene by pleading with the Zimbabwe government to reduce the cost of procuring passports as it is the main cause of child smuggling.

Nyoni was therefore sentenced to a year in prison for his offence.