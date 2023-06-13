Connect with us

News

Two baby girls found abandoned

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: A baby

Takatokwane police are in search for the mother of a baby girl estimated to be less than a week old who was found abandoned in the bush, while Molepolole police are investigating a similar case following the arrest of a 36-year-old woman. According to Takatokwane police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, they received a report […]

