Two baby girls found abandoned

Takatokwane police are in search for the mother of a baby girl estimated to be less than a week old who was found abandoned in the bush, while Molepolole police are investigating a similar case following the arrest of a 36-year-old woman. According to Takatokwane police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, they received a report […]
Babies abandoned, Molepolole Police, Takatokwane Police
