Ministry nears 100th plot allocations

The Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs is just 100 plot allocations away from reaching President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ambitious target of 100, 000 residential plot.

Yesterday the lands Minister, Dr. Kefentse Mzwinila allocated the 99, 900th plot to a youthful woman, 34-year-old Dimpho Sebolawe at Makakatela ward in Mochudi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mzwinila said the 100, 000 plot allocation target is now within reach, thanks to the concerted efforts from various government departments, despite a lack of extra budget and human resources dedicated to the initiative.

He pointed out that following the setting up of the target by the president, the Ministry moved from an annual plot allocations average of 8, 630 to an average of 50, 000 plot allocations in a year.

Mzwinila said it was, however, not a smooth sailing as the land boards encountered several challenges, the main one relating to the acquisition of land, a process that takes long to conclude owing to disagreements between government and landowners.

He, therefore, urged Batswana to desist from selling land as there continues to be a dire shortage of it across the country.

Sebolawe, who was allocated the 99, 900th plot was delighted, overwhelmed by joy, and in her brief comment, said she is ready to develop it and settle with her two kids.

She has waited for 10 years to be allocated a plot since applying for it in 2014, at the age of 24.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi will next week allocate the 100 000th plot in Kanye.