Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lifestyle

Mascom empowers fishermen

By

Published

THANKFUL: MP Mause Pule receiving the donations from Tebogo Lebotse

Mascom employees last weekend reached out to fishermen in the Kgatleng district as part of their admirable community outreach programme dubbed 3-for-3.

The three hour initiative is aligned to Mascom's commitment to Powering Connections that Inspire Change.

It also aims to make a positive impact on communities across Botswana through servitude, self-sacrifice, appreciation and community building.

As part of the outreach, Mascom staff empowered Ramotlabaki and Olifant Drift fishermen with equipment in order to promote sustainable income for them.

Speaking at the equipment handing ove...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Business

Nata’s new start

Village gets Kitsong Centre As part of their commitment to pushing the ICT sector to new heights and bringing the digital world closer to...

09/05/2023
MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

News

MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana chapter last week launched a sponsorship for the 30th World Press Freedom day celebrations The day will...

18/04/2023

News

Woman Loses P170, 000 to scammers

Gullible People continue to fall victim to scammers who swindle them of their hard earned cash despite police warning through repeated public education and...

24/01/2023
Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

News

Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

Woolworths Botswana this week donated clothing worth P2 million to five charitable organisations. Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age...

06/12/2022
Morupisi pleads for leniency Morupisi pleads for leniency

News

Morupisi pleads for leniency

Morupisi made it in life from stealing - DPP In the eyes of many young people in Malaka and surrounding areas, Carter Morupisi was...

23/11/2022
Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls

Entertainment

Dithubaruba cultural festival enthralls

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bakwena's most popular annual cultural event dubbed, Dithubaruba Cultural Festival has returned much to the excitement...

13/09/2022
Ghetto goes yellow Ghetto goes yellow

Business

Ghetto goes yellow

Mascom Batanani Walk a deafening success Francistown was lit up bright yellow on Saturday morning as hundreds hit the city’s streets at sunrise for...

06/09/2022
Mascom derby fashion show sizzles. Mascom derby fashion show sizzles.

Fashion

Mascom derby fashion show sizzles.

In its 5th installment, Mascom Wireless together with Fashion Without borders returned this past weekend at Cresta Maun for the Mascom Derby Fashion Show...

26/04/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.