Mascom empowers fishermen

Mascom employees last weekend reached out to fishermen in the Kgatleng district as part of their admirable community outreach programme dubbed 3-for-3.

The three hour initiative is aligned to Mascom's commitment to Powering Connections that Inspire Change.

It also aims to make a positive impact on communities across Botswana through servitude, self-sacrifice, appreciation and community building.

As part of the outreach, Mascom staff empowered Ramotlabaki and Olifant Drift fishermen with equipment in order to promote sustainable income for them.

Speaking at the equipment handing ove...