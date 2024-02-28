Big weekend Friday February 23, 2024

THE CALVARY APOSTOLIC CHURCH OPENS 50th BRANCH

The Calvary Apostolic Church of Botswana will on Sunday open its 50th branch in Tlokweng.

The church which has notable footprints in Molepolole, Shoshong, Old Naledi, Tsolamosese, Lobatse, Goodhope and Selibe-Phikwe has named the Tlokweng Branch, The Pilgrim of Beulah Calvary.

The host for the grand opening church service will be Archbishop Doctor Gaselarona Sikwa accompanied by Senior Pastor Obuseng Phokompe, Apostle Keabilwe Khue, Dr Philemon Motlhagodi, Senior Pastor Christina Sikwa and Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Annah Mokgethi.

DJ EDDIE RELEASE 15th SINGLE

Having risen to stardom through his hit, Masonwabeni featuring Thembi Mona from South Africa, DJ and Music Producer, Moagi Modisaotsile aka DJ Eddie has released his 15th single dubbed Noyana.

In his gospel and Amapiano hit, the Letlhakeng music star features Motlha in what is likely to be a hit song for Easter Holidays.

RATING: 8/10

VEE AND KAGISO TO OPEN THE TEMPLE

Kwaito/Kwasa star, Vee Mampeezy will have a date with his ex-wife, Kagiso De Klerk on March,2nd during the officially opening of The Temple Lounge in Block 9.

The Lounge, which is above Bonanza Complex will also have A.T.I, performing alongside, DJ Modric, Legbee, Mashubane, Kholii, Bennyboi, Ancestral Ritual, Casper The DJ and Frostbite.

The MCs will be April Gates and Theo.

One has to purchase a six pack of any choice to get in.