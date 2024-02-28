Grooving in the Ghetto Friday February 23, 2024

SEREETSI 9TH ANNIVERSAY TOUT

Four string guitar crooner, Tomeletso Sereetsi of Sereetsi and The Natives is embarking on a countrywide tour to celebrate nine years of releasing good music.

The tour will be launched on the 2nd of March at Cresta Botsalo Hotel in Palapye.

On Sunday March 03rd, Sereetsi and team will be in Letlhakane at Malor Place Mall.

Tickets for the Palaye gig is P150.

Revellers can also buy tickets for the Sunday show at P100 each or pay P150 at the door.

DRAK DROPS NEW VIDEO

One of the hardest working rappers and producer Drak has released a video to his new banging single ‘Kedibone’.

In this laid-back hit, Drak raps about the hardships of life in the streets, the temptations that unemployed youth face everyday.

The Selebi-Phikwe native touches on his criminal past as a young man trying to navigate through the concrete jungle that is Gaborone.

It’s another crisp visuals from Thabo Motswedi, who was also behind the video ‘Ntshiele dibiri’.

A good story line and a sick flow makes this one of the best local music videos.

Rating:9/10