Man dies, three critical in Polokwe car crash

A tragic car crash on the Polokwe stretch of the Kanye/Moshupa (A10) road, claimed one life and left three in critical conditions on Sunday.

Superintendent David Ramoseki of Moshupa police station has confirmed that the accident occurred around 6.45pm when a Honda Fit from Moshupa direction collided with a Toyota Hilux coming from Kanye direction.

It is alleged that the Honda Fit driver, aged 43, lost control of the vehicle that was carrying three passengers and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Hilux driven by a 42-year-old man who was travelling alone.

The deceased, a 37-year-old male Honda Fit passenger, also from Moshupa, was rushed to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital (KSDA), where he was certified dead after sustaining head injuries.

According to the police, the driver of the Toyota Hilux who complained of chest pains was rushed to KSDA hospital and was later referred to Princess Marina Hospital for further treatment.

The Honda Fit driver and his three passengers are reportedly admitted in critical conditions at Princess Marina Hospital with serious head injuries and fractured legs.

Superintendent Ramoseki, confirmed that investigations were still under way to establish the cause of the accident.