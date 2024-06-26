Kutlwano ushers in new executive

Desperate to rekindle past glories, the country’s most famous volleyball club, Kutlwano has elected a new Executive Committee to lead them for the next four years.

As per their constitution, the Gaborone-based club held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 8th June, where a new Exco was voted in.

Former Secretary, Shadrack Modiakgotla was promoted to Chairman, assisted by Doubt Moilwa. Seasoned former Botswana internationals Karabo Molefha and Tracy Chaba took the Treasurer and Secretary positions respectively, while Shadrack Kapeko was elected Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, the new mouthpiece stressed his team must hit the ground running if they are to turn Big House into the formidable force they once were.

Kapeko admitted volleyball’s image has taken a severe battering in recent years, a tarnished image that requires all hands on deck to revive it.

“Since Covid-19 broke out, volleyball has never had any serious activity. We’ve witnessed the rise of beach volleyball which is good, but that can’t be enough as beach volleyball is only two players,” he said.

“Kutlwano has been the face of Botswana volleyball for many years, so without volleyball in the country, we go down, and without Kutlwano the sport goes down,” he added.

Excited at the challenge that awaits them, the PRO said his committee are determined to bring back the glory days, and make volleyball a sport Batswana can love again.

He is under no illusions of the task ahead.

“We’ve lost our sponsors. Some of our players have long lost interest in the sport. We’ve so much work to do!”

Kapeko revealed they plan to revisit their former sponsors to relight the fire that once made the club too-hot-to-handle.

“We’ve to identify new talent, and develop youngsters to make a team that can compete at the highest level. This will not be an easy task in the absence of school sports. Schools used to be our happy hunting grounds, and our grooming centers. For a team without a development budget, lack of school sports has hit us where it hurts the most,” conceded Kapeko, the concern obvious in his tone.

The former national team captain said since the sport lost its sparkle, it has become difficult to entice new potential players to take up the game.

“During our time we had Mafolofolo, BDF VI and others in a very competitive league. We were on television and youngsters watched us every weekend. We’ve long lost that privilege; today potential young players have very few to look up to,” lamented Kapeko.

The former Kutlwano attacker, however, said having the likes of Chaba and Molefha in the executive is a huge advantage.

“They’re familiar faces, and know the sport well. Having them around can lure players especially ladies to the sport,” noted Kapeko, adding the new Exco will hold a series of meetings in the coming weeks.

“I’m confident they will bear positive results for the team,” he concluded with a spike of optimism.