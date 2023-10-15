Killed by a mob

Young man beaten to death by a mob

A 25-year-old man suspected to be a thief was beaten to death by a mob on Friday night at Masuaditshwene ward in Molepolole.

The Voice learnt that a mob accused the young man of stealing electric cables and when declared his innocence he was immediately attacked and beaten senseless.

The unfortunate man was then left for dead with multiple wounds all over his body.

According to Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, the police received a report after a passerby found the man lying on the ground.

“It was around 10pm when he was rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital, later after midnight we received a report that he had died. His corpse is currently at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination,” revealed Superintendent Matlho.

Matlho has appealed to members of the public to assist with the arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile in another incident in Lentsweletau, Matlho said a 27-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed his 28-year-old girlfriend to death.

He said the suspect was immediately arrested at the crime scene, while the victim was rushed to Lentsweletau Clinic where she was certified dead.

It is alleged that the duo had a misunderstanding over their minor child.

A dispute is said to have ensued when the victim refused to let her boyfriend bathe his son.

Enraged, he allegedly snatched the little boy from his mother and proceeded to the bathroom.

The Voice learnt that the mother followed him into the house, where he then turned around and stabbed her several times with a knife.