In his response to the SONA , Kgatleng East MP Hon. Mabuse Pule expressed his intentions to promote tourism and fish farming in his constituency. He cited the Seanokeng Camp Festival, which is billed for 9th December at Ramotlabaki village, as one of the initiatives that will kickstart this quest of transforming and selling Kgatleng as a tourist destination area.

Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Monday, 20 November 2023