Change of land use: The President misunderstood on 50/50 land development

WATCH: While there are ongoing cases between property developers and Government at the Land Tribunal and High Court, Minister of Lands Dr Kefentse Mzwinila says President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s 2018 pronouncement of land use was misunderstood.
Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Monday, 20 November 2023