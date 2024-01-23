My star is back

Master Dee ready for a fresh start

Has no intentions of remunerating past winners who came out with nothing

After a rather messy end to its 15th season in 2022 due to outstanding payments, My Star Talent show has returned, with its founder Keabetswe “Master Dee” Sesinyi hoping for a fresh start as he revisits his commitment to showcasing young Botswana talent.

Auditions for the 2024 edition kicked off in Francistown last December, and on January 27th, the last batch of talented hopefuls will try their luck hoping to make the cut in the running for P100, 000 and a scholarship as first prize.

Although he didn’t drop any names, Master Dee, revealed that he has already acquired some sponsorship to ensure that this year’s instalment is a success.

“We are however still seeking more sponsors,” he said.

Questioned on how the financial disputes between himself and past winners were solved, Master Dee brushed off the issue, reiterating statements made during a previous engagement, when he said contestants were well informed that there was no sponsorship, and had agreed to partake, with the hope that there would be a sponsor along the way.

“My focus this year is on making the show a success, as well as attracting enough sponsorship to reward the top three contestants from this season.”

Master Dee is convinced that the show, which airs on BTV, is exactly what the local music industry needs; a platform for emerging artists to gain exposure and have the chance to showcase their talents, of course with the added advantage of monetary prizes.

“In addition to the cash prize, winning contestants will also win a scholarship, a single produced for them as well as “valuable tips for contestants to successfully manage their brands on and off social media.” He said.

The show is scheduled to start airing next month on BTV and Master Dee has called for viewership support, and for the community to rally behind its youth by giving them opportunities to break through and flourish.