Hot Property

Labourer accused of torching P1.2 million house

In a hot temper at his employer for allegedly failing to pay him, a young labourer is said to have taken his frustrations out on the P1.2 million house he was hired to help build, setting fire to the mansion.

With thick smoke swirling through the early Sunday morning air in Molepolole’s Borakalalo ward as the flames took hold, Zibusiso Nkiwawe was apprehended by the mob attempting to flee the scene when the cops arrived.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwean was hauled before the Magistrates Court last Thursday, where he was hit with an arson charge as well as one count of being in Botswana illegally.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the man whose dream home Nkiwawe is accused of torching, Joseph Selwe, revealed he was in Gaborone at the time, and got the shock of his life to receive a phone-call informing him his house was burning.

Selwe added the suspect was temporarily staying at the house while he looked for accommodation.

“I can confirm that the burnt house is mine. I hired a certain company to build the house and the owner employed the suspect as a labourer. Actually, they were three and two left after they found accommodation. I wasn’t owing the suspect anything, I recently hired him to remove grass from the yard and paid him – I even gave him money for drinks just for appreciation,” disclosed Selwe, explaining he was reluctant to say too much as the matter is still under police investigations.

Although it is whispered Nkiwawe was overheard grumbling about outstanding pay as he watched the house burn, Selwe revealed he spoke to the construction company and was assured the accused arsonist had been paid up in full.

Meanwhile, neighbours told The Voice they observed the suspect placing grass and plastics on top of the roof of the five-bedroomed house.

Although the blaze caused part of the roof to collapse, fire fighters arrived in time to put out the inferno before it could cause too much damage.

During his arraignment, Nkiwawe was remanded in custody after it was pointed out he doesn’t have any travelling documents.

“Investigations are still at an initial stage as I still have to record statements from other witnesses. Accused is a foreigner, if released on bail he might abscond,” warned the Investigating Officer (IO), Maiteko Gaerolwe, words which went unchallenged by the suspect.

Nkiwawe will remain locked up until his next mention, set for 15 April.