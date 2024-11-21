Celeb Edition with DJ Basho

A music enthusiast from an early age, Basho Vision is living his childhood dream, helping fill out nightclubs with his popular playlists.

No matter the time of night, the young DJ has an uncanny ability to get revelers up and dancing with his flow of Amapiano beats.

We caught up with Basho Vision to find out what makes him tick…

Has Amapiano always been your main vibe?

Back home growing up in Molapowabojang, I listened to a lot of music, so much that I’d carry a Bluetooth speaker around the neighborhood.

Even in high school, I’d have my headphones on during breaks and lunchtime.

When I started DJing, I played Afro house, but as Amapiano took off, I jumped on that wave.

Describe your DJing style in three words?

Curated, unforgettable and elite!

Do you have a go-to track to get the crowd hyped?

I don’t have a favorite track since I never repeat songs in my sets.

I only play unreleased music.

But if I had to pick, I’d go with ‘Rekere 9’ by Stakev & Kabza De Small.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen happen on the dance floor while you’re performing?

I don’t pay much attention to the crowd while I’m playing, so I might miss the wildest moments!

How do you prepare your sets for different venues, like clubs vs. corporate events?

I don’t prepare specific sets for different venues.

I just update my USBs with new music at home, then arrive an hour early to read the crowd.

What’s the most challenging part of being a DJ?

Definitely dealing with promoters, restaurant or club owners who don’t pay on time.

Is there a track you secretly can’t stand but play because the crowd love it?

I only play the music I vibe with.

If I don’t like a track, I won’t play it, no matter how hyped or trending it is.

Have you ever had a ‘DJ fail’ moment where something went wrong during a set?

Yes, my USBs sometimes fail to read on the CDJs.

If that happens when I’m far from home, it’s tough, especially with the crowd shouting my name.

If you could DJ alongside any artist, dead or alive, who would it be?

It would definitely be the king of Amapiano, Kabza De Small.

Do you have any rituals you do before stepping up to the decks?

I just say a prayer for safety on the road and ask God to guide me as I play.

What’s your take on the future of Amapiano music, do you see it evolving or staying true to its roots?

With Amapiano, I’d say the genre keeps evolving.

New artists bring fresh styles every day, it’s topping charts worldwide, and even big names like Davido are jumping on it.

I don’t see this genre slowing down anytime soon.

If you weren’t a DJ, what would you be up to, work wise?

I’d be an entrepreneur.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1.I’m a very spiritual person.

2.I grew up in Molapowabojang near Lobatse

3.I’m the first DJ in my family

4.I often dig deep into underground genres to find rare tracks

5.I spend hours at home perfecting my transitions and blends