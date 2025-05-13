Held To Tusk

Zim man remanded for ivory possession

A Zimbabwean man, caught with two suspected elephant tusks, has been remanded in custody by the Francistown Magistrates Court. The 47-year-old, Shadreck Moyo, was apprehended by the police at Sasau cattle post near Tonota on Tuesday, allegedly in possession of ivory worth an estimated P40,000.

Adding to Moyo’s troubles, it appears he has overstayed his time in Botswana and was consequently charged with being in the country illegally. With plea reserved on both counts, Moyo stated during Thursday’s brief arraignment that he entered Botswana lawfully in 2016, but his travel documents have since expired.

To ensure the suspect remains in custody for the time being, State Prosecutor Paphidzo Kuda described Moyo as a flight risk due to his illegal immigrant status. “He is not a suitable candidate for bail. Also, the alleged tusks have been taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis,” Kuda stated.

The prosecutor’s request was granted, and the court remanded the suspect in custody; he is due to appear again for a status update on May 22nd.