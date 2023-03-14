Heating things up

Out of work and desperate to make a little extra money to fund her festive holidays, Katlego Magogwe decided to heat things up in the kitchen.

Realising most of her friends, like many Batswana, loved spicy food and would lavishly pile hot sauce onto their meals, the 28-year-old Moshupa native figured she would tap into this and appeal to their taste buds.

Backed by a love for experimenting with different ingredients, in December, Magogwe started producing and selling her own homemade chilli sauce.

Although it’s still very early days - she is yet to even give her business a name - the ...