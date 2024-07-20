GU ladies team qualifies for COSAFA club championship

Gaborone United’s ladies football team made history over the weekend by winning the third installment of the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) top four Women’s Football Championship for the first time, snatching it from Double Action, who had won the previous two installments since its inception in 2022.

By doing so, the squad achieved history by qualifying for the COSAFA Club Championship for the first time, which would act as a qualifier for the CAF Championship League, as well as winning P 250 000 in cash.

GU qualified for the DTCB Top Four Championships after winning the Gaborone region women’s league, and they went on to compete in the Block competition, which included teams from Boteti, Selebi Phikwe, Gaborone, and Tsabong, and they finished in the top four.

The top four teams were Tawana Top Girls from Boteti, who finished second and received P 150 000, Granada FC from Selebi Phikwe, who received P 100 000, and Makgobo FC from Tsabong, who received P 50 000.

The red ladies had a fantastic tournament, winning both of their games by large scores convincing enough to be crowned the 2023 DTCB Champions.

They won their first match, a semi-final against Makgabz City FC, 25-0, before moving on to the finals against Tawana Topless Girls, whom they also defeated 8-1 to win the title and a ticket in the COSAFA Championship.

In an interview with the team’s manager, Owe Mmolawa revealed that the team’s secret to reaching such a milestone and making history is preparation.

“Preparation is the tool to winning, prepare well, know your opponents and have control of the dressing room, “he told The Voice Sports.

He claims winning the DTCB title for the first time is a fantastic feeling for everyone.

“Everyone is pleased with the title.”It speaks to the club’s vision of dominating the local scene and winning silverware,” he explained.

The team’s head coach, William Raizor Monene, who joined GU at the start of the season, has also maintained his status as the only coach to win the championship.

Razor won the first and second installments with Double Action before winning the previous one with Gaborone United’s female squad.

“Razor is a good coach, when we first hired him his contract terms was that he instill a winning mentality into the team, bring silverware and let the team have an identity of play, and he has done all that proving to be the best female coach in the country,” Mmolawa concluded.