Grumpy granny stops play

HIGH DRAMA: Action from the final, once the ball was finally given back!

There was an unusual break in play during the latter stages of a five-a-side tournament at Francistown’s Selepa Park last Sunday when a wayward shot flew into an old woman’s backyard. Annoyed at the disturbance, the grumpy granny seized the football and refused to give it back, promptly locking herself and the ball inside the […]

