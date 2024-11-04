Gambling Authority grant 10 life-changing UB scholarships

With over 1, 000 applicants to choose from, the Botswana Gambling Authority (BGA) announced the ten worthy winners of the Motshameko O Phepha scholarship last week.

The scholarships are the fruits of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the BGA and the University of Botswana (UB) back in June.

The mandate of the scholarship is to provide thorough academic training to ensure scholars are well prepared to tackle the challenges and seize opportunities that lie ahead.

BGA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emolemo Kesitilwe, described the partnership as a critical investment in the future of Botswana’s gambling industry.

He noted the Motshameko O Phepha Scholarship not only supported academic excellence but also contributed to the growth of the gambling sector.

“As a unique and expanding industry in Botswana, we recognize the role research holds in informing our practices. This scholarship represents a strategic investment in the future of the gambling industry. We are establishing a foundation for innovative research, smart leadership and the cultivation of a knowledge based economy.”

Kesitilwe further highlighted BGA’s dedication to promoting inclusivity, through support for persons with disabilities.

“This commitment of inclusivity and diversity reflects our broader mission to ensure opportunities through this sponsorship reaches all segments of society, thereby fostering a more equipped and just environment in Botswana,” said Kesitilwe.

UB Vice Chancellor, Professor David Norris, applauded the BGA for its commitment to fostering innovation, research and economic growth.

He underlined the importance of collaborations between higher education institutions and industry in driving the country’s transformation towards a knowledge-based and diversified economy.

“Economies are powered by research and innovation within a partnership framework. Having higher education, industry, civic society, governments tackling issues of sustainability. This system powers research and innovation,” said Professor Norris reiterating UB’s ambition of becoming a research-intensive university, with a strategic focus on expanding its cohort of postgraduate students.

For her part, Masters award recipient, Mojaki Webster praised BGA and UB for playing their part in empowering Batswana, particularly the girl child.

A practicing attorney, Webster emphasized how powerful education is as a tool for changing people’s lives.

“As a woman in Botswana paying school fees for her children, I did not have the financial muscle to pursue my Masters. I cannot stress the importance of education for the girl child because education never goes out of fashion. Our daughters look up to us and now know that they are able as girl child,” she said.

The Mosthameko O Phepha Scholarship recipients will commence their studies in the current academic year,2024/25.