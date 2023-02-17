For the love of Russians

Sausage snatcher in hot soup

A craving for Russian Sausages landed a 46-year-old woman in hot soup after she was busted trying to steal the meaty treat from Main Mall Spar on 31st January.

The would-be petty thief, Lorato Mitchel, appeared before Bontleng Customary Court this Wednesday, where it was heard she had attempted to make away with two packets of 1kg Senn Food sausages worth P107.90 in total.

Unaware that Spar’s CCTV cameras were clocking her every move, the Tlokweng native was filmed slipping the Russians into her bag. She was apprehended at the front door as she tried to ...