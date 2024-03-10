Walking the brand

Thunder roars in Ghetto as new pumps take city’s streets by storm

Hungry to see his brand, Thunder Barrack, kick-on after a slow start, this year, Onkabetse Toteng introduced footwear to his clothing empire.

Although it is still early days, the sneakers are proving a hit on the streets of Francistown, where the Monarch-based Mahalapye native currently resides.

The 36-year-old orders his shoes online from Turkey and China, before adding his own special touch.

Priced at between P600 to P700, with sizes starting from 5 upwards in a variety of colours, as well as a certain panache, Toteng’s customized tackies are both comfortable and durable.

Mixing style with comfort has served the fashionista well, his pumps finding support from a number of high-profile figures, the likes of singer, Tumza and the Big Bullets and author, Malaki Monyamane counted as past customers.

Initially launched in 2019, Toteng’s label originally focused on caps, t-shirts and tracksuits.

A bit like the boy-wizard Harry Potter in JK Rowling’s best-selling series, Toteng is marked by a lightning shaped scar on his forehead. It was this that motivated the name ‘Thunder Barracks’.

“I have a scar on my forehead that looks like thunder. At that time I was having so much passion in fashion so I saw the name could actually work as it was a vibe and catchy,” Toteng tells Voice Money.

After a promising start, the venture hit a sticky patch, the owner experiencing what he calls ‘a financial crisis’ which forced him to stop production for a year.

Struggling to make ends meet in Maun, Toteng swapped the tourist town for the second city; it proved a smart move.

“I then came up with new strategies to revive the brand, introducing formal shirts, bags, socks and now shoes. I realised there are only a few local brands branding shoes, which motivated me to invest in it,” he explains.

It proved another smart move!

Currently, Toteng works alone and from home, relying on Facebook and social media for orders and to market his business.

He admits it’s draining, both physically and financially, having to make deliveries, the bulk of which he makes himself, although he uses a courier service for orders way outside the city.

However, with trade picking up encouragingly, he plans to open a shop in Ghetto ‘soon’, at which point he will start hiring staff.

He is also looking to invest in his own machinery, so that he can cut out the middle man and manufacture the merchandise from scratch himself.

If everything goes according to plan, this is just the beginning for the big-dreaming entrepreneur.

“In the next five years I want to see my label covering all aspect of clothing and having at least 10 branches,” says Toteng, who is inspired by legendary Italian designer, Angelo Galasso and, closer to home, the exploits of BK Proctor.

Tying the interview up with a word of counsel for anyone considering starting their own business, the Thunder Barrack creator advices they focus their energy on the vision and not the profits.

“It is the vision that generates money. You’ve got to truly believe in your product, learn from others and start small and grow big,” says Toteng, who is planning a Charity Day in March to give back to the disadvantaged.