Egging himself on

ISSYMAL HOLDINGS MD: Thabang Israel

Young entrepreneur burns bright with firewood...and eggs!

For Thabang Israel, it was the firewood that came first and then the egg!

The 29-year-old is the Managing Director of Issymal Holdings, a business which he started in 2017 initially focusing on selling firewood.

By 2020, as Covid-19’s powerful grip took hold, Israel was left with little choice but to branch out in order to survive, adding egg production to his small empire.

Based in the tiny Kweneng settlement of Gakuto, Israel’s enterprise is ticking along nicely, boasting an average turnover of 4, 000 eggs (at P2 an egg)...

