DNA exposes playa

DNA exposes playa
TROUBLED: Masule

Married soccer star ordered to pay baby Mama P500 Child Maintenance Security Systems Football team goalkeeper, Mwampole Masule finds himself in hot water after the DNA results reveals that he is the father of Betty Mogwantedi’s son. 40-year-old Mogwantedi had dragged Masule to court after he failed to financially support his son since the couple […]

