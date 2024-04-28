Sex with a minor lands man in trouble

Zim man in court for defilement

A 24 year old Zimbabwean herdboy has been remanded in custody for allegedly sleeping with an underage girl.

Thandani Hadebe from Lupane village whose heavily pregnant wife left the country last week to prepare for the arrival of a new baby was locked up and charges with defilement for sleeping with a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police the teenager had been missing from home for sometime where her mother found her at the suspect’s place, at Sepalola cattle post near Tonota.

The mother raised the alarm and Hadebe was arrested, initially charged for coming into the country illegally.

Hadebe was then dragged before the Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday where a second charge of defilement was added.

In court, the State Prosecutor Paphidzo Kuda pleaded that Hadebe be remanded in custody as he’s in the country illegally.

Kuda argued that if given bail the suspect was likely to skip the country.

“We plead that we be given time to collect all the statements from the witnesses. With that, I plead that the accused person be remanded until the completion of this matter,” Kuda said.

When asked if he had anything to say, Hadebe let out a heavy sigh, and in a barely audible voice he told court that he had nothing to say.

The Magistrate granted the investing team their wish and remanded him.