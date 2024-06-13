Diamond duo dream of Ghetto gold

Brotherhoods will be put on hold for 90 minutes this Saturday, as diamond siblings, Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United go to war in Ghetto, battling it out for Orange FA Cup glory.

As well as coveted silverware, and the chance to carve their names forever into the history books, P800, 000 awaits the winner.

It is the type of pay-day rarely experienced in local football; having pocketed precisely zero thebe for winning the league, Galaxy can attest to that!

Looking to complete the league/cup double, Morena Ramoreboli’s men are taking part in the showpiece finale for the first time.

They ended Gaborone United’s dominance in the competition, knocking the three-time defending champions out in the quarter-finals, digging deep to clinch a dramatic penalty shootout 13-12.

Galaxy then sealed their place in Saturday’s season-ender, sneaking past First Division South side, UB Hawks 1-0 in a surprisingly tense encounter at the National Stadium.

Hours later, Orapa followed suit, edging their semi with TAFIC FC 2-1 to set up a diamond derby finish.

Having lost out to GU in last year’s final, the Boys from Boteti have unfinished business in the cup.

Saturday marks exactly five years to the day that the Ostriches stunned Township Rollers 3-0 to lift the inaugural Orange FA Cup; Orapa went into that game as underdogs, also played at the Obed Itani Chilume stadium, as they are against Galaxy – will lightning strike again five years later?

Both teams go into the fixture in patchy form, Galaxy limping to the title with just one win in their last five matches, a 1-0 triumph over Orapa on the final day of the league season to secure the championship by a single point.

The Oranges were even worse, Gadimang Tiiso’s troops peeling apart in a disastrous run that saw the northerners pick up two paltry points from their final six fixtures to finish in 10th position – their lowest league finish in ten years!

However, when it comes to the magic of the cup and there’s gold up for grabs, league form counts for little!

Back in February, 64 teams across the land set out dreaming of fame and fortune in the Orange FA Cup. One by one they fell until only two remained; united by the mines, divided by desire, who will it be, Galaxy or Orapa?