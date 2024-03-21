Disco legend drops album no.12

Just like another famous figure who caused quite a stir at this time of the year, Disco legend, Khoza Mkhozeni is set to rise again at Easter.

Disillusioned with the industry, the 45-year-old hit-maker looked to be done with music last year, releasing ‘My Last Chapter’ as a thank you and goodbye to the fans.

However, blown away with the love his supporters showed the LP, buying in big numbers, the singer known for bagging BOMU awards is back with album number 12.

Set for release on 29 March, ‘My Composition’ is a 10-track offering that focuses on real live issues we can all relate to.

“The aim is to keep my fans on their toes these Easter holidays. I write my songs basing on real lives, what people go through in their everyday lives,” explains the Mutlane melody-maker, who has been dishing out Disco hits since 2005.

Recorded at Emjoe Records, ‘My Composition’ includes an all-fire feature with veteran star, Scavenja, adding an extra dimension to the album’s pace and sound.

A four-time BOMU winner, Mkhozeni is used to walking home with awards for his music.

However, he admits bagging the Best Disco Album for ‘My Last Chapter’ at last year’s BOMU, hit differently, coming at a time when he contemplated quitting.

“I was tired of people not buying CDs instead pirating my music. It is very painful to pay to record a song and then people get it for free. With ‘My Last Chapter’, I was sending a message to my fans that I appreciate the support they showered me with in the 18 years I was in music,” Mkhozeni tells Voice Entertainment.

“Guess what, my fans disappointed me by buying all my CDs! ‘My Last Chapter’ was the talk of the country; everyone loved that album. That is why I am back here again with another album; it’s all for the fans, they are the ones who keep me going” says the man who counts Zimbabwean great, Alick Macheso, as his musical role model.