Development budget favours DIS over DCEC

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security will gobble approximately P300 million of the 2023-2024 financial year’s development budget while their counterpart, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, will pocket only P7.3 million for the same.

“DIS projects include Geospatial, Security and Communication related projects and procurement of vehicles and new installations to assist in execution of the mandate,” said Minister for State President, Kabo Morwaeng, in his recent budget presentation in parliament.

Meanwhile, the DCEC P7.3 million will be spent on strengthening institu...