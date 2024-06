Father clings to hope for daughter’s return from the gallows The father of Lesedi Molapisi, a 32-year-old condemned for drug smuggling in Bangladesh, harbours a resilient hope of reuniting with his daughter. Goitsemodimo Molapisi, undeterred by the harrowing verdict, entrusts their fate to divine intervention. “We’re not broken; we’re hopeful,” he asserts, following the court’s […]