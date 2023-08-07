Connect with us

Court to rule on BDF double murder bail application

By

Published

ACCUSED: Sepopa (L) with his lawyer, Ofentse Khumomotse

BDF Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa's bail ruling has been set for Thursday 10th August 2023. The State has not opposed Sepopa's bail application which was made this morning by his attorney Ofentse Khumomotse. The State has suggested a P2000 cash bail condition, and for Sepopa to provide two Batswana sureties to each pay P2500. According to […]

