Court to rule on BDF double murder bail application

BDF Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa's bail ruling has been set for Thursday 10th August 2023. The State has not opposed Sepopa's bail application which was made this morning by his attorney Ofentse Khumomotse. The State has suggested a P2000 cash bail condition, and for Sepopa to provide two Batswana sureties to each pay P2500. According to […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Attorney Ofentse Khumomotse, Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa, double murder, Extension II Magistrates Court
Click to comment