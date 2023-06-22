Addiction professionals graduate

Botswana Association of Addiction Professionals (BAACP) this week celebrated the second cohort of graduants under the Universal Treatment Curriculum for Substance Use Disorders, officially confirming the 55, as certified Internationally Accredited Addiction Professionals. The six weeks programme consisted of Social Workers and Psychiatrics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Ministry of Local Government […]
