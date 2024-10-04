Council threaten to sue Chinese company

North West District Council’s leadership will next week tour the district to determine the amount of damage done on internal roads by a Chinese company, which is currently working on a multi-billion Pula Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Council Chairperson, Itumeleng Kelebetseng, explained that the mission of the visit is to find out whether or not the company is rehabilitating and or repairing damages caused during their work.

“Councillors have been complaining that this company has caused a lot of damages on internal roads, both gravel and tar roads and they have been calling for Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) to take charge and get this company to remedy the damages but, from what councillors have been observing or raising in the Council, some of the damages have been repaired while in some cases the roads were dug and left like that,” explained Kelebetseng.

He further added that in some cases the company has attempted to repair the road but in a ‘sub-standard’ way.

“We are concerned. Both the council and central government have spent a lot in building these roads so they can serve local communities, but you would realise that some of the gravel roads have been reduced to sandy terrains, difficult to use by small vehicles and the tar roads have been dug across,” added Kelebetseng.

The councillors have threatened to take the company to court so that it would be compelled by a court order to repair damages caused.

However, Kelebetseng explains that the council’s administration and the District Commissioner have advised that they give the leadership a chance dialogue with the company and address the matter before taking a conclusion to take the legal route.

“The political wing has agreed to hold back its decision of going the court route to allow for the administration wing to discuss and resolve the matter with the said company and Water Utilities Corporation as it is the one which has engaged it, but if we see no progress then we are taking the matter to court. The reason of the next week tour of the roads is to determine the amount of damage as well as estimated cost of repair,” pointed out Kelebetseng.

He was giving an update in an interview at the conclusion of the last full council meeting which ended this week, Tuesday 24th September, 2024, ahead of October 30th general elections.

The District Commissioner, Thabang Waloka, had advised that instead of running to the court, the amicable and quicker resolution will be to call a meeting of all stakeholders involved including council leadership, roads maintenance department, WUC and the contractor among others to dialogue over the issue.”