Boy, 14, arrested for third rape

A teenage boy accused of raping two 8-year-old boys last month was this week back at Goodhope Police Station after he allegedly raped a third victim aged 5. Goodhope police Station Commander, Superintendent Batshwari Gaobatlelwe confirmed that they have opened the rape case which is still under investigation. “Since we are handling the case for […]
