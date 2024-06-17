Suspected herdboy killer remanded

A Francistown Magistrates Court has remanded in custody, Mthungamele Sibanda, a man accused of killing a fellow Zimbabwean herdboy at Sekukwe lands near Matshelagabedi.

Sibanda is accused of killing 49-year-old Senzo Mpofu at Sekukwe lands in the morning of Monday last week.

The 20-year-old alleged killer appeared in court looking disheveled, clad in an unzipped pair of trousers, light track top with a broken zip and wearing flip flops on a cold morning.

When the charges were read out to him, Sibanda left the coppers puzzled when he told court he is a juvenile. Upon his arrest he had told the police officers that he was 20.

“I am only 14 and I came here with my father to look for a job and he went back to Zimbabwe. I do not have his cell number so I can call him,” he said zipping his pants.

Court then ruled that the accused be taken for medical tests to determine his age.

Police investigations later revealed that Sibanda was born in 2004 and that he is 20 years old.

Since he had been remanded at Moshupa boys’ prison, Simbanda will be transferred to Gerald Prison in Francistown when he appears in court on July 4th for his next mention.

Sibanda is alleged to have stabbed Mpofu with a knife multiple times and left him dead beside the road.

Mpofu’s badly bruised body was discovered by a passerby who then notified the police.

As the cops deepened their investigations, they arrested Sibanda in possession of the deceased’s cellphone.

Allegations are that Sibanda’s intentions were to rob the deceased.

The deceased was working as a herd boy at Sekukwe lands.