Citrus crisis

• Grapefruit glut leaves Selebi-Phikwe Citrus farm in a squeeze

The Selebi-Phikwe Citrus (SPC) farm faces a juicy dilemma as it grapples with surplus grapefruit, unfit for international markets due to blemishes.

Recent images that went viral on social media showing piles of grapefruit abandoned in the bush, have revealed a fruity mystery, painting a contrasting picture to the project that is aimed at diversifying the country’s agro-industry and generating economic growth.

In a candid interview with Voice Money, Johan-Janse-van-Vuuren, the Operational Manager of Selebi Phikwe Citrus (SPC) Farm, revealed the farm’s struggle to find buyers for its low-grade grapefruit.

Disturbing images circulating on social media showed grapefruit discarded in the bush, prompting van Vuuren to clarify that the fruit was unsuitable for international markets due to strict quality standards.

“Overseas markets demand flawless fruit, but our low-grade grapefruit doesn’t meet those criteria,” he explained, lamenting the challenges of accessing markets in South Africa without an import permit.

With local retailers unable to absorb the surplus and nowhere to take the produce, SPC faced the dilemma of disposal.

Opting against burying the fruit on the farm, they invited nearby farmers to collect it for livestock feed. However, an unfortunate incident occurred when one farmer dumped the grapefruit in the bush.

Acknowledging the mishap, van Vuuren assured that measures were taken to prevent a recurrence, emphasising the farm’s commitment to responsible waste management.

Despite these setbacks, van Vuuren expressed confidence in SPC’s overall progress, citing successful exports to Europe and Asia.

However, he underscored the urgent need for a South African import permit to unlock new opportunities.

In response to inquiries from The Voice, Agriculture Minister, Fidelis Molao, affirmed the government’s support for citrus farmers, citing ongoing negotiations for market access.

He highlighted recent developments, including Botswana’s authorisation to export citrus to South Africa and use Namibia’s pathway for international markets.

The SPC project, inaugurated by President Masisi in December 2020, boasts vast potential, covering 1500ha and employing over 200 individuals.

With an investment of P300 million, the farm aims to yield 70 000 tonnes annually, signaling a significant contribution to Botswana’s agricultural sector.