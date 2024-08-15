Choppies increase incentives for Olympians

Choppies Enterprises have delivered on their promise, further going beyond their initial pledge, rewarding Team Botswana with additional incentives.

Tebogo Letsile the 200m gold medalist will now get P1 million and P5000 worth of groceries for 12 months from Choppies, P50 000 for reaching the 100m finals and P150 000 for his silver medal exploits with the mens 4x400m relay team.

With the rest of the relay team members each getting P150 000 and P2500 worth of groceries for a year, Tshepiso Masalela, a finalist in the men’s 800m will get himself P50 000 and P2500 worth of groceries for 12 months.

The coaching staff will not leave empty handed as Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyana will get P200 000 together with P2500 worth of food groceries while Chilume Ntshwarang and Justice Dipeba are rewarded with P50 000 each and P1500 worth of groceries respectively.

Initially, when the team left for the Olympics, Choppies had pledged P1 million and P2500 worth of groceries for 12 months for gold medalists, P500 000 for silver, P250 000 for bronze and P25 000 for athletes who reach finals.