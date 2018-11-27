Double devastation

'Threat to kill' suspect claims lover miscarried after having sex with another man

Jaws dropped at Molepolole Magistrate Courts on Tuesday when court heard that a 33-year-old man threatened to kill his girlfriend for having sex with another man while she was pregnant.

To compound Onkabetse Macheng’s misery, he believes the illicit love-making caused his cheating lover, Sasa Noko, to miscarry their baby.

It was this devastating double blow which led Macheng, his emotions torn between grief and fury, to threaten to end his young partner’s life.

Court heard how, on Saturday (17 November) night, Macheng, who is from Kgaleng ward, Salajwe, uttered the following to a terrified Noko, “I want my child whom you killed by sleeping with another man. You are too young, you messed my things, I am going to kill you tonight!”

A seemingly remorseful Macheng, who was wearing a thick red hoody despite the humid weather, told court he had spoken in anger and had not meant it.

He was then granted conditional bail by Magistrate Raphael Ike – a ruling which the prosecution did not object to.

The suspect is to report to Kaudwane Police post on the last day of every month and was also warned to stay away from Noko.

Magistrate Ike further ordered Macheng to attend counselling under the supervision of the prosecution. He is next due to appear in court for mention on 12 February 2019.