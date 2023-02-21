Chillin Out Friday 17 February 2023

BIG UP BAILAS

A month or so back, Shaya sent out an SOS calling for help for local rapper Ozi F Teddy, who was spiraling dangerously out of control, wasting away on who-knows-what in Kasane.

A week later, the talented Teddy was trending on social media after a video of him naked leaked into the public space.

Again Shaya called for intervention.

Finally, a Good Samaritan in Tshepang Mabaila has heard the call and come on board.

OZI F TEDDY WITH FAMILY

The outspoken young politician and Philanthropist, through his foundation, Mabaila Foundation, has secured a place in a South Afr...