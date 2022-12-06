Chillin Out Fri 02 December 2022

You May Also Like
Organisers set for court battle The bitter fallout from last month’s sweet show headlined by South African powerhouse, Black Coffee in Tlokweng looks set...
Franco's former dancer goes solo After catching the eye with her saucy moves while thrilling as a backing dancer for Franco, Mado Madombi is...
A superstar of sport Growing up in Gulubane, Thatayaone ‘TT’ Ditlhokwe made sure he never missed a match whenever the national team were on...
ZIONISTS UNITE The Annual Zion Night Experience dubbed, ‘Ubusuku Bonke’ will take place this Saturday at Mantlwaneng Westwood International School in Gaborone. Hosted by...
KWAMBALA MUSIC FEST The Old Francistown Stadium is the place to be this Saturday as Dr Nel and Mexican Boys of 'Tshwara Fase' fame...
Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...
Magical memories from the mountains Sat in front of his television set back in 2013, Simmon Phuthego stumbled across a 45-second commercial that would...
Exzozo Entertainment Agency Director, Godwin Sebina says his upcoming music festival dubbed, 'Pretty Girls Love Good Music' is meant to cater to revelers who...