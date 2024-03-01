Ethiopian immigrant’s body finally repatriated

The remains of an Ethiopian illegal immigrant, who passed away while in police custody in December, have finally been repatriated to his home country.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed that the man had died shortly after being apprehended along with six other compatriots for illegally entering Botswana.

The seven individuals were arrested in December during a routine inspection at Ngwasha gate and were found to lack proper travel documents.

Senior Superintendent Bagali informed The Voice Online that the remaining six individuals have been charged with a single count of entering Botswana at an ungazetted area.

They have already appeared before the Nata Magistrates Court.

This marks the second incident involving Ethiopians within a span of five months.

In August last year, Botswana police intercepted a cargo truck en route to South Africa, carrying 40 Ethiopian nationals near Ngwasha gate.

Three individuals, including the truck driver, were arrested and subsequently appeared for mention at the Nata Magistrates Court.