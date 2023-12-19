BTC delivers

F/town Marathon raises over P290, 000 for charity

Having painted Ghetto green back in April, Botswana Telecommunications Company (BTC) returned to the second city with a pot of gold on Friday.

The parastatal was in F/town to hand over the proceeds from its BTC Marathon, which came to just over P290, 000.

The money was distributed to four local primary schools and two clinics, all chosen by the Francistown District Commissioner.

The schools, namely Monarch, Tatitown, Mahube and Gulubane, all received a play area, plastic chairs and wooden tables, each worth P38, 103.50.

Ditladi and Boikhutso Clinics each received P37, 898 donations of benches, television sets and 10, 000 litre water tanks.

BTC also extended its hand to Francistown Athletics Club, the marathon’s technical partners, who played an important role in ensuring the technical aspect of the marathon was up to grade.

They were granted a P70, 000 cheque, which they will use to acquire equipment as well as the daily running of the club.

When handing over the donations at a ceremony at Marang Hotel, BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga, explained the marathon, which was taking place for the second time after a seven-year interval, exemplifies BTC’s dedication to community upliftment and Corporate Social Investment (CSI).

“The annual event, which has been running since 2016, after a brief hiatus due to Covid and other logistical issues, is critical to the economic development of Francistown. These donations aim to highlight BTC’s commitment and heart for Batswana, as well as our continued impact in the various industries,” mentioned Masunga.

“This event is a manifestation of our dedication to promoting education and a healthier, more active society,” he added.

For his part, Donga Councillor, Morulaganyi Mothowabarwa thanked BTC for making a difference in the second city and pledged his backing to the event.

“I and the people of Francistown will continue to support the BTC Marathon for it to continue running, because these CSI elements are a welcome development that help empower our communities,” said Mothowabarwa.

Following the donation, BTC announced the third installment of the Francistown BTC Marathon, which will be held next year on Saturday, 20 April at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium. Registration for the event, which this year attracted a huge number of participants, is now open.

Those interested can register on the following BTC Channels:

• BTC website (www.btc.bw)

• Smega (Dial *173# and select option 5.Bill Payments)

• Any BTC Shop