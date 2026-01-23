Boy, 12, killed by a truck

A tragic accident occurred in the tiny Central District village of Makgaba on Tuesday afternoon, when a 12-year-old schoolboy died after being struck by a truck.

The little boy, a Makgaba Primary School student, was hit along the Lethlakane/Francistown road at around 2:20pm

Although the child was rushed for urgent medical attention, he sadly succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Letlhakane Primary Clinic.

Confirming the tragedy, District Traffic Officer Superintendent Tuelo Komanyane said police are still piecing together exactly what happened.

“Investigations are ongoing, and at this stage we have not yet established the exact cause of the accident,” said Komanyane, adding the truck was driven by a 37-year-old man.

The top cop issued a stern warning to motorists, urging them to exercise extreme caution, especially in areas frequented by schoolchildren.

“This tragic loss serves as a reminder to all road users to remain vigilant at all times in order to prevent such heartbreaking incidents,” said Komanyane.