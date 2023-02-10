Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 10 February 2023

By

Published

Big Weekend Friday 10 February 2023
Dr Winnie Mashaba

ROYAL ARIA GOES GOSPEL
Although the Royal Aria Stadium is fast becoming one of the go-to locations for big music festivals, on Saturday 25 March the Tlokweng venue will host something a little different.

The football ground-cum-popular entertainment spot goes Gospel, as Reflector Entertainment brings South African stars, Dr Winnie Mashaba and Solly Moholo under one roof.

Best known for his ‘Ke Lathile Botsotsi’ chart-topper, Moholo was a firm favourite in the late 90s – it will be interesting to see if the golden oldie still has it!

Mashaba, meanwhile, boasts a big following througho...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot

Entertainment

Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot

At least 26 cultural groups and solo artists will perform at the inaugural ‘Motse wa Setso Cultural Festival’, slated for April 9th at Molapo...

3 days ago
Celeb edition with DJ Sway Celeb edition with DJ Sway

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ Sway

One of the loudest, liveliest voices on radio at the moment, DJ Sway is where the vibe is at! Currently behind the mic on...

3 days ago
Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

TEA WITH GRANNIES Valentine's Day 2023 will be a day never to forget for some lucky grandmothers in Palapye. An initiative by one Mompoloki...

3 days ago
Han C 'Peps up' for V-day Han C 'Peps up' for V-day

Entertainment

Han C ‘Peps up’ for V-day

'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet! Set...

3 days ago
Chillin Out Friday 03 February 2023 Chillin Out Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 03 February 2023

THE PHILANTHROPIST WITH LOVE FOR HEAD Shaya has been looking up to one socialite with his philanthropist duties. The socialite who never misses any...

3 days ago
Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023 Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...

6 days ago
Grooving In the Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023 Grooving In the Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Friday 27 January 2023

ERIC GETS AMERICAN NOD Gospel artist, Kabelo Eric, has received international recognition in the form of three nominations at the 8th Annual Voices of...

03/02/2023
The Big Brother Experience The Big Brother Experience

Entertainment

The Big Brother Experience

Media titans meet Big Brother is undoubtedly the biggest and most watched reality TV series in Africa. In 2023, for the first time in...

31/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.