Big Weekend Friday 10 February 2023

ROYAL ARIA GOES GOSPEL

Although the Royal Aria Stadium is fast becoming one of the go-to locations for big music festivals, on Saturday 25 March the Tlokweng venue will host something a little different.

The football ground-cum-popular entertainment spot goes Gospel, as Reflector Entertainment brings South African stars, Dr Winnie Mashaba and Solly Moholo under one roof.

Best known for his ‘Ke Lathile Botsotsi’ chart-topper, Moholo was a firm favourite in the late 90s – it will be interesting to see if the golden oldie still has it!

Mashaba, meanwhile, boasts a big following througho...