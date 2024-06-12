Bible tragedy

Distracted woman charged with toddler’s manslaughter

Deep in concentration reading her bible, a woman is said to have accidentally caused the death of a one-year-old baby girl, absentmindedly pushing the child away as she tried to get her attention.

Tragically, little Mitchel Mbise lost balance, falling backwards and hitting her head on the wooden part of the sofa.

She never regained consciousness again.

Mpho Maureen Khumalo, 42, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the sad incident, which occurred on 10th April, 2021 at Makaleng village’s Ntsha ward, where the suspect lived with the child and her mother.

Khumalo appeared before Francistown High Court for Facts Reading on Tuesday.

However, Judge Bashi Moesi postponed the matter, ordering the state to ‘re-visit the facts’, noting there might be more to the case than first meets the eye.

According to sources close to the matter, Mbise’s postmortem showed she had suffered several other injuries before her untimely death.

The case will resume in August, giving the state ample time to go back to the drawing board. Khumalo, meanwhile, remains free on bail.