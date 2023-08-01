BDP officially welcomes Moatlhodi

WATCH: Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moatlhodi, was officially welcomed back to Botswana Democratic Party amid scenes of splendour and jubilation at Mokobeng Freedom Square in Tonota over the weekend.

Despite the uneasy truce and the hostility that characterised his departure from the ruling party ten years ago, the enthusiastic party faithful painted Tonota red in BDP regalia, singing victory songs, punctuated with messages of unity by the party leadership.

Moatlhodi ditched the BDP back in 2013 after losing the party primary election to Thapelo Olopeng.

He went on to win the con...