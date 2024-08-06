Ex-miners compensated for occupational lung diseases

Task team formed to assist former RSA based Batswana miners

A total of 3008 Batswana ex-miners have been diagnosed with occupational lung diseases at Boswelakoko clinic in Molepolole and 471 of them have been compensated with P37.8 million as at end of June 2024.

They are part of thousands of Batswana who worked in South African mines between 1950’s and 2000s.

This was revealed by the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Annah Mokgethi, in response to a Parliamentary question from MP for Sefhare Ramokgonami, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang, on Monday

The MP had wanted the minister to update the House on the plight of former South African miners; the progress in respect of engagements between the governments of the two countries; and how many ex-miners have been compensated or eligible for compensation on medical grounds.

Furthermore, the MP wanted to know why there are delays in concluding cases of compensation for some ex-miners.

The minister confirmed that her office continues to receive enquiries from ex-miners who want to know how they can be assisted to access compensation for injuries, occupational disease, and related matters from their previous employment at the South African mines.

“My ministry has taken the responsibility to facilitate initiatives that would assist all the issues related to payment or compensation to ex-Botswana mineworkers from the South African mines. To realise this initiative, a Task Force consisting of representatives from the civil society and Government has been formed to draft a framework through which these issues can be effectively addressed,” she said.

Minister Mokgethi added that the task team is in constant engagement with its counterparts and other Non-Governmental Organizations in South Africa.

She said they engage to share and exchange detailed information and data necessary to enable compensation to former gold mine workers covered by the settlement agreement reached between six gold mining companies and attorneys in the Silicosis and TB class action.

The six companies are African Rainbow minerals, Anglo America SA, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony, and Sibanye Stillwater that employed thousands of migrant workers from SADC countries for several decades since the discovery of gold in South Africa in the 1950s.

“My Ministry has advanced the engagements that have otherwise taken too long, towards end of 2023 when Senior Officials met for the first time with their South African counterparts, to develop a framework of implementation of the compensation process. So far, a Memorandum of Understanding towards addressing this issue between the Government of Republic of South and the Government of Botswana has been developed. There are also plans to bring in Tshiamiso Trust and their medical team to work with our medical teams here in Botswana once the implementation plan and all necessary protocols have been done,” the minister said.