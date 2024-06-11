Herdboy murdered in Matshelagabedi

Just a month after the murder of a nurse in their village, Matshelagabedi residents woke up to the shocking news of a 49-year-old Zimbabwean herd boy who was found dead on Monday with visible wounds on his body.

The deceased’s body was spotted by a passerby at Sekukwe lands on the outskirts of Matshelagabedi, who subsequently called the police.

Confirming the incident, Matsiloje Station Commander Superintendent Oteng Ngada said his officers attended to the scene where they found the motionless body of the man with serious injuries and apparently murdered. “He was taken to Nyangabwe hospital and certified dead and our investigations revealed that the deceased is a Zimbabwean national who was working as a herd boy in the area,” he said

The police subsequently arrested a young Zimbabwean illegal immigrant aged 19 within Sekukwe and the deceased ‘s cellphone was recovered from him. “Preliminary investigations suggest the motive was robbery,” Ngada added.

The police boss added that their investigations are continuing and that upon completion, those who aided both suspect and deceased ‘s unlawful residences in Botswana will face legal consequences.

The murder suspect will appear before the Francistown Magistrate Court tomorrow.