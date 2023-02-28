Multichoice launches my Botswana plate

Imagine being able to enjoy all your favourite Setswana delicacies fused with a touch of western cuisine. Well, you don’t have to picture that anymore because Rachel’s plate is bringing you just that with step-by-step guide on how to prepare them.

Last week, a Young Motswana Chef, Rachel Tlagae launched a brand new cooking show on DSTV’s Honey TV (Ch 173) which gives Africa a taste of Botswana. It was a monumental moment for Botswana, as the 28-year-old made her debut as the first Motswana to host her own cooking show on the DStv platform.

Runn...